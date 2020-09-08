SCHEDULE CHANGE

Senior night for the volleyball team has been rescheduled to Sept. 22. 

Tonight's Houston High School senior night has been postponed until Sept. 22. 

The volleyball game will still be played. The jayvee game starts at 5:30 and the varsity will follow. 

A mask is required to gain entry to Hiett Gymnasium, the district said Monday night. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments