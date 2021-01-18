Texas County’s new state senator, Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, will serve on four standing committees of the Missouri Senate during the 101st General Assembly, including the senate appropriations committee.
Eslinger, who was sworn into her first term on Jan. 6, will serve on Commerce, Consumer Protection and the Environment, Appropriations, Gubernatorial Appointments and Professional Registration.
“I am honored to serve on these critical committees,” Eslinger said, “and I look forward to working hard on each of them to advance economic development and opportunity in the 33rd District and statewide.”
As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Eslinger will participate in crafting the state budget. Her assignment to the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee tasks her with reviewing the governor’s appointments to various boards and commissions of state government, while her appointment to the Professional Registration Committee allows her to consider legislation relating to many of those same regulatory bodies. As a member of the Senate Commerce Committee she will focus on laws relating to the state’s commercial sector, consumer protection, telecommunications, energy and environmental matters.
Eslinger represents Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Texas, Webster and Wright counties. More information about her can be found online at www.senate.mo.gov/mem33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.