CRIME WATCH

Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff's Department handled several investigations recently.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Brandon J. Brim, 38, of 8164 Morton Road, Lot 6, in Houston, was arrested May 16 for having active Texas County felony warrants for second-degree burglary and passing bad checks.

Brim was arrested during an investigation by deputies regarding a report of an assault at his residence. The officers arrived at Brim’s home, he wasn’t there, but he was located nearby driving a red and black Chevrolet pickup and a traffic stop was initiated. Brim was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•Christine L. Rightnowar, 44, of 19630 Auburn Road at Raymondville, was arrested  May 13 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for eight counts of passing bad checks.

A deputy who knew of the warrant made the arrest at Rightnowar’s residence. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $10,000.

•On May 11, a deputy responded to a report of theft at a Highway 17 location east of Houston.

The officer spoke with two men who were working for the rock quarry there who stated a white seismograph valued at $5,500 had been swiped. One of the men had reportedly set up the device under a sandbag at a nearby former dog hotel to measure the shockwave from a blast at the quarry. He said that when he went back to retrieve it, the sandbag was there but the device was gone.

Texas County Jail admissions

May 12

Andrea M. Richardson – DWI

May 13

Christine L. Rightnowar – passing bad checks

May 14

Jasper D. Robbins – stealing, possession of controlled substance

May 15

Esther M. Gann-Kribble – stealing, burglary

Skylar Woodard – possession of controlled substance

Kylie Stokes – assault

Taylor D. Arbogast – possession of controlled substance

Cheyenne Mourning – DWI

May 16

Coren Buescher – burglary

Andrew Villarreal – peace disturbance

Victor Hall – driving while revoked

Brandon Brim – passing bad check

May 17

Bobbie Crawford – peace disturbance

Andrew Villarreal – peace disturbance

Daniel Crawford – DWI

Tony D. Frieze – assault

