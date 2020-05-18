The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•Brandon J. Brim, 38, of 8164 Morton Road, Lot 6, in Houston, was arrested May 16 for having active Texas County felony warrants for second-degree burglary and passing bad checks.
Brim was arrested during an investigation by deputies regarding a report of an assault at his residence. The officers arrived at Brim’s home, he wasn’t there, but he was located nearby driving a red and black Chevrolet pickup and a traffic stop was initiated. Brim was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•Christine L. Rightnowar, 44, of 19630 Auburn Road at Raymondville, was arrested May 13 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for eight counts of passing bad checks.
A deputy who knew of the warrant made the arrest at Rightnowar’s residence. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $10,000.
•On May 11, a deputy responded to a report of theft at a Highway 17 location east of Houston.
The officer spoke with two men who were working for the rock quarry there who stated a white seismograph valued at $5,500 had been swiped. One of the men had reportedly set up the device under a sandbag at a nearby former dog hotel to measure the shockwave from a blast at the quarry. He said that when he went back to retrieve it, the sandbag was there but the device was gone.
Texas County Jail admissions
May 12
Andrea M. Richardson – DWI
May 13
Christine L. Rightnowar – passing bad checks
May 14
Jasper D. Robbins – stealing, possession of controlled substance
May 15
Esther M. Gann-Kribble – stealing, burglary
Skylar Woodard – possession of controlled substance
Kylie Stokes – assault
Taylor D. Arbogast – possession of controlled substance
Cheyenne Mourning – DWI
May 16
Coren Buescher – burglary
Andrew Villarreal – peace disturbance
Victor Hall – driving while revoked
Brandon Brim – passing bad check
May 17
Bobbie Crawford – peace disturbance
Andrew Villarreal – peace disturbance
Daniel Crawford – DWI
Tony D. Frieze – assault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.