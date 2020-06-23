LATEST CASES

The Texas County Health Department announced a third case of coronavirus in the county. The news came on a social media account. 

The Texas County Health Department said Friday night a second case of COVID-19 had been identified in the county. By Tuesday, it was reporting a third one on a social media account.

In the most recent case, the health department said the person attended an unidentified Licking church from 9:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Sunday. It said members were being notified and advised to monitor for symptoms. Another location is 1 to 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Salem’s Pizza Inn. An investigation shows the case is also linked to Howell County, where stops were made Friday at El Charro, the West Plains Civic Center on Friday and Saturday for a dance recital and at Ostermeier Brewing Co. on Saturday evening.

No location details were highlighted on the second case.

The department said public notification of dates/times are made when a general public potential exposure (large number of “unknown” potential contacts cannot be identified).

“When we do not report these on a particular case it means there was no travel outside the home within 48 hours prior to symptoms or a positive test,” it said.

