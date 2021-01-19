Missouri Gov. Mike Parson last week announced the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, expanding inoculations to first responders, high-risk residents and those 65 and older.
The big problem: The availability of vaccine to carry out the mission. More than 172,000 people in St. Louis County alone have registered to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus, but the county health department there said earlier this week only 975 doses had been received.
Parson said the U.S. government is planning to "significantly" increase vaccine shipments this week, and the extra doses should allow the state to start "Phase 1B."
“The more supply we receive, the quicker we can reach our goal of making vaccines available to every Missourian who wants one,” Parson said in a statement.
Vaccinations in Phase 1A focused on healthcare workers and nursing homes.
The second stage of 1B started Monday, Jan. 18, and will aim to vaccinate those 65 and over, and those with pre-existing health conditions who are at increased risk for severe illness.
“We recognize and appreciate that there are a variety of individuals on the frontlines who have a greater risk of exposure each day they go to work,” Parson said.
State health department director Dr. Randall Williams issued a statewide health order outlining specifics.
First responders and others in the first tier of Phase 1B should work through their employer to access the vaccine. Those in the second stage should contact their local pharmacy or healthcare provider or visit MOStopsCovid.com to learn when vaccines may be available and how to receive them.
The state on Friday started listing vaccinators at www.MOstopsCovid.com.
In Houston, Walgreen’s on 100 N. Grand Ave., the Texas County Health Department at 950 N. U.S. 63 and Walmart Pharmacy at 1433 S. Sam Houston Blvd. are listed. At Cabool, it is Missouri Ozarks Community Health, 904 Zimmerman. No other communities are listed.
The health department said Monday that it has started a waiting list for the vaccine.
“We know one of the most common questions among Missourians right now is when it will be their turn to be vaccinated,” Williams said. “And we are greatly encouraged by the interest in the vaccines from the public.”
