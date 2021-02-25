Ozarks Healthcare, the Missouri National Guard, Howell County Health Department, and City of West Plains will partner to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the West Plains Civic Center Friday, Feb. 26.
Booster (second) doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only will be administered to those who received their initial dose of the vaccine at the clinic on Jan. 29.
Individuals will be asked to arrive at the West Plains Civic Center at a designated time frame according to his or her last name between the following times:
A through C should come between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
D through I should come between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
J through M should come between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
N through S should come between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
T through Z should come between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Those attending are asked to please bring their vaccination cards with them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.