MASS VACCINATION EVENT

A mass vaccination event is Friday, Feb. 26, for those who need a second dose. 

Ozarks Healthcare, the Missouri National Guard, Howell County Health Department, and City of West Plains will partner to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the West Plains Civic Center Friday, Feb. 26. (today)

Booster (second) doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only will be administered to those who received their initial dose of the vaccine at the clinic on Jan. 29.

Individuals will be asked to arrive at the West Plains Civic Center at a designated time frame according to his or her last name between the following times:

A through C should come between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

D through I should come between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

J through M should come between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

N through S should come between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

T through Z should come between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

 Those attending are asked to please bring their vaccination cards with them.

