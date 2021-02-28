A second dose COVID-19 vaccination event will be held Tuesday, March 9,  at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce community building on North U.S. 63.

The event is for about 1,000 who turned out last month — in an event organized in cooperation between Texas County Memorial Hospital and  Texas County Health Department — to receive the first dose.

Here’s where to monitor for other vaccination events: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/events/ Texas County is in Region G. No events are planned this week.

