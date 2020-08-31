A second COVID-19 death has been reported in Texas County as the number of cases climbs.
The count increased eight since Friday.
The victim had been hospitalized since Aug. 20 after testing positive, the Texas County Health Department reported Monday afternoon. The age was described as being in the 70s.
There are 10 in isolation and three hospitalized. The total cumulative count is 105. (90 have recovered)
Statewide, the number of cases increased 1,042 in Missouri during the last 24 hours. There were 22 deaths. The seven-day positive rate was 12.6 percent during the last seven days, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said. There were 1,004 hospitalized.
Here are the number of cumulative cases in the region as of this afternoon: Howell (264), Douglas (112), Wright (89), Laclede (293), Pulaski (392), Dent (39), Phelps (210) and Shannon (52).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.