Members of the Houston board of education discussed personnel matters during a meeting Tuesday night on campus.
The board accepted the resignation of Norman Robbins as bus driver. Maygen Ward, instructional coach, will pay $1,000 to break her contract for the upcoming school year.
Several employment decisions were made for the next school year:
•Adam Vandiver as high school assistant football.
•Melanie Foreman as middle school/high school assistant cross country coach.
•Debra Farr, food service; William Wilson, food service; and Sarah Shelton, food service substitute.
•Wytney Steelman, instructional coach.
•Anthony Newsome, middle school math teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.