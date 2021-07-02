Members of the Houston board of education discussed personnel matters during a meeting Tuesday night on campus.

The board accepted the resignation of Norman Robbins as bus driver. Maygen Ward, instructional coach, will pay $1,000 to break her contract for the upcoming school year.

Several employment decisions were made for the next school year:

•Adam Vandiver as high school assistant football.

•Melanie Foreman as middle school/high school assistant cross country coach.

•Debra Farr, food service; William Wilson, food service; and Sarah Shelton, food service substitute.

•Wytney Steelman, instructional coach.

•Anthony Newsome, middle school math teacher.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments