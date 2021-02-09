The Houston chapter of the Future Farmers of America will hold a community breakfast Saturday, Feb. 20, at the high school cafeteria.
The events runs from 7 to 9 a.m. and is in conjunction with National FFA Week. A special section highlighting the chapter appears in next week’s Houston Herald.
Tennis shoes needed at Houston School District
Bright Futures — a community group that fills needs for students at the Houston School District — said Monday there is a need for tennis shoes in all sizes. They can be new or gently used.
They can be dropped off at any district administrative office.
Students advance to national convention
Several Houston High School students will advance to national competition after placing in the Missouri State Beta Convention.
The event is in June 2021 in Orlando.
Here are the winners: Miah Bressie, second, ninth grade science, and first, drawing division I; Andrew Durham, fourth, 10th grade language arts, and second, 10th grade math; Stone Jackson, second, ninth grade agri-science; and Devon Sawyer, second, 11th grade math.
Bressie also won best of show for all division I visual arts.
