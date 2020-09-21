The Houston School District this evening issued a report on COVID-19 within its buildings.
Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, said there are 11 positive cases. Six are in the high school, three are middle school students; and two are elementary pupils.
Cases also involve staff: One is in middle school, one is associated with the elementary and another has district responsibilities.
The district announced last week it would close Wednesday through Friday of this week and reopen Monday using a hybrid model of instruction for sixth through twelfth grades. When returning Sept. 28, the elementary school will continue on its five-day schedule. In the other grades a two day in-seat and three-day virtual instruction model will be adopted. Students will attend on a Monday/Tuesday or Wednesday/Thursday schedule with Friday as an all virtual day.
Here is the district’s communication to parents and patrons of the district:
“We continue to notify positive contacts with the Texas County Health Department. We also have staff and students on quarantine and people continually being tested.
“Several of our previous positive cases have recovered and returned to school along with many of our students and staff that have been on quarantine. Currently our goal is to continue to decrease numbers of cases and the number of students put on quarantine. There are a couple of things you can do to assist with this. One, if your child has symptoms, keep them home. If you child is put on quarantine, please do not allow them to meet with students or other people outside of school or attend after school games and/or activities. We are doing our best to contain and keep a safe environment at school, but we cannot control outside of the school boundaries. Many of our quarantines are due to contact outside of the normal school day.
“It is also our goal to keep school open either on a regular schedule or at the very least a hybrid schedule. Individual choices made by all determine how successful we are in this.”
