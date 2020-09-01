A survey shows school enrollment — whether in person or by virtual education — has changed very little from last year.
With six of seven districts back in classrooms, the count on opening day stood at 2,942, down 61 from the first day a year ago.
At Houston, the head count early stood at 1,012. A year ago, it was 1,017. The breakdown this year by building: elementary (415), middle school (253) and high school (344).
These numbers do not reflect parents who have opted for home schooling.
All but one county district is open — Licking postponed its opening day until Sept. 9 because a staffer had been ill who had attending some district meetings.
Enrollment at Cabool, Plato and Raymondville was down; there was no change at Success. Summersville was up by two to 441 from the first day a year ago.
Licking had 867 students on opening day a year ago.
