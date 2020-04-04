A “stay-at-home” order will keep Texas County school children away from classrooms at least under after April 24.
Gov. Mike Parson, in a reversal, announced Friday that Missouri would shut down except for a long list of essential services.
Here’s a roundup of information on school district plans:
SUMMERSVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Summersville School District is closed through Aprill 24. Students can pick up meals from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The April 8 meal included grilled hamburgers and hotdogs from 11 a.m. until noon.
The first 100 students driving through the elementary received three Easter eggs. The prizes are at Cathy’s Creations from 9 a.m. until noon Friday. Children not in the first 100 will receive candy.
Online educational opportunities are available as well as hard copy packets for students on meal pickup days.
Graduation is still scheduled for 2 p.m. May 3. If postponed, there will be some sort of event eventually.
LICKING SCHOOL DISTRICT
It is closed at least through April 30. Breakfast and lunch pickup is available from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. New instructional materials are available Thursday and Friday with meal pickup.
Kindergarten screening is now May 7-8.
Prom will be rescheduled.
PLATO SCHOOL DISTRICT
Classes are adjourned through April 30. All school-sponsored activities are cancelled, and the district will try to reschedule. Graduation is May 15. If postponed, there will be an event at some point. The next food distribution with learning packets is April 17.
SUCCESS SCHOOL DISTRICT
Classes are cancelled until April 30. Food pickup and drop off occurs 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Learning packets are available April 14.
HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT
It is closed through April 24. Meals are distributed 10 a.m. until noon on Mondays. Office hours for telephone calls for the elementary school are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday through Friday for middle school and high school.
A pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration is postponed to July.
CABOOL SCHOOL DISTRICT
It is closed through April 24. Instruction packets were distributed Tuesday, April 7. It is the intent to eventually have all events for seniors.
RAYMONDVILLE SCHOOL
It is adjourned through April 24. Meals can be picked up from 10 a.m. until noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Instructions plans are being developed.
