A home constructed by the Houston High School building trades class was sold during an auction Tuesday.
Anna Vandiver of Houston was the winner with a bid of $221,000. There was one other bidder.
The house is at 511 Primrose Lane.
The board also purchased property at 719 Mill St. at a cost of $26,000.
RESIGNATIONS
Members also handled several personnel matters at the meeting.
The board accepted the resignations of Christin Crawford, food service, at the end of summer school; Jo Root, custodian, at end of school year; and Maygen Ward, as community betterment sponsor, at the end of school.
HIRINGS
Members hired several. They are John Jordan, part-time diagnostician at the Exceptional Child Education Cooperative; Jeff Richardson, middle school assistant boys’ basketball coach; Michelle Henshaw, middle school assistant girls’ basketball coach; Brett Rawlings, middle school/high school assistant cross country coach; Tori Wade, middle school/high school paraprofessional and freshman volleyball coach; Adam Vandiver, high school welding teacher and head middle school baseball coach.
Dawn Williams, elementary special education teacher; Rodney Preheim, middle school/high school paraprofessional; Christin Crawford, food service substitute; Eric Metcalf, middle school math teacher and high school assistant football coach; Adelheid Oakes, substitute bus driver; Winter Steinberg, elementary teacher; Samantha Sellers, elementary teacher; Sarah Seago, middle school/high school paraprofessional; and Crystal Ford, high school science teacher.
EXTRA DUTY APPROVED
Extra duty contracts were extended for the next school year (see attached list).
