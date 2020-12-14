Members of the board spent considerable time Tuesday reviewing options for sponsorships for the new gymnasium. Advertisements are available for the floor, pads, scoreboard and chairs.
A meeting with potential advertisers was held earlier to discuss opportunities with several businesses. It is a business model followed by school districts when new arenas are built.
Members also okayed a change order for some alterations to the 1,500-seat new gymnasium that is slated for completion sometime next year.
Gary Gentry, construction manager, and Nathan Burkholder, architect with Paragon Architecture in Springfield, met with the board.
Gentry also gave an update on efforts to close up the project before the arrival of bad weather. Last week, about 50 percent of the metal was installed and it was 80 percent under roof. Masonry work continues, as does mechanical installation.
In other matters, members:
—Approved the district’s assessment plan for this year after an okay from the state board of education. Results will not count toward federal and state accountability.
—Selected an essay nominee to submit for the John T. Belcher Scholarship in this region of the state. Several students participated this year.
—Heard from administrators on activities within their buildings. Members listed to an update on the progress of virtual education on Fridays at the elementary. Middle school students are learning to wash and dry clothes following a donation of equipment. Students in the middle school are participating in incentives to catch up on missing assignments. At the high school, FFA students had the opportunity to mentor with a state officer. Clinical work with TCMH is beginning for health occupations students. Members also heard the Plato School District plans to exit as a member of the Exceptional Child Cooperative.
—Heard Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, report that a four-day, in-class schedule will likely remain after the Christmas break. Quarantine numbers remain high, he reported. The good news is that vaccines will soon be available, he reported.
Moss said the district will likely look at the four day seated/one day virtual for the first few weeks back after Christmas break and then evaluate quarantine numbers resulting from the holiday vacation.
—Will examine the possibility of doing more substantial structural work on a bus barn — rather than just roof work paid through an insurance settlement following a hail storm.
The board will meet next at 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the at the high school library.
