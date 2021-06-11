Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters last Tuesday at its monthly meeting.

The board:

•Accepted the resignations of Boulder McKinney, high school football assistant coach; Michelle Henshaw, middle school PE/health/extra duties; and Doug Gaston, middle school softball head coach. Henshaw must pay $500 to break her contract after the close of the current school year.

•Employed several for the next school year: Jacob Threewit, middle school health teacher, freshmen girls basketball coach and high school golf coach; Daniel Narancich, high school girls basketball assistant coach; Alicia Wilson, middle school/high school paraprofessional; Lindsey Vermillion, middle school girls basketball assistant coach; Ian Evans, high school/middle vocal music teacher; Rodney Preheim, high school football assistant coach; Justin Brown, high school and middle school cross country coach; Beth Williamson, choir adviser; Kenneth Moore and Jerry Chapman, custodian; and Chelsey Newsome, high school math teacher.

