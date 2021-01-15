SCHOOL BOARD MEETS

A portion of the Houston R-1 School District campus.

 FILE PHOTO

Members of the Houston board of education hired an employee and evaluated administrators in a closed session Tuesday night.

The board hired Erin Head as high school social studies teacher for the 2020-2021 school year.

Members also discussed administrator evaluations with the Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent.

The  board also evaluated the school superintendent.

