The Houston board of education made employment decisions Tuesday during a meeting.

Members:

•Hired Elizabeth Overy as a food service employee for the current school year.

•Employed Rebecca Buckland for food service this year.

•Hired Mary McGrath as a professional, pending a normal background check.

 

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments