Members of the Houston board of education handled several employment decisions Tuesday.
The board employed for the next school year:
•Loran and Jeff Richardson as high school girls assistant basketball coaches.
•James Allen as middle school assistant girls basketball coach.
•Rebecca Helm as high school English teacher.
•Leah Allen as high school student council co-sponsor.
•Maygen Ward as the sponsor for the youth arm of Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston.
•Randi Wilson as freshmen class sponsor.
•Brent Kell as high school head girls’ basketball coach and athletic director substitute.
•Jim Moore as head boys’ basketball coach.
•Melanie Forman as middle school assistant softball coach.
