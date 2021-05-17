Members of the Houston board of education met Tuesday night and heard a new Houston High School gymnasium project is progressing.
Dr. Allen Moss reported the district received its first look at lighting that will serve the 1,500-seat structure recently. He said the roof is complete, doors and windows arriving, work for a new scoreboard will begin soon and that some equipment is already on site.
The board recognized the Future Business Leaders of America graphic arts team that had recent success on the state level. They are Hanna Huffman, Christian Leonard and Jarrett Ely. The sponsor is George Snelling. The Scholar Bowl Team, which won third in class 3 competition, also was recognized. Jason Pounds and James Allen are sponsors.
Ryan Munson was honored for work to assist the district and teachers/staff during the school year.
In other matters, members:
•Heard Joe Ward update the board on the Terisa Ward Reading Challenge that puts books into the hands of elementary children. Karen James and Christin Ellis of Drury University highlighted opportunities available to students attending Drury University in Houston. A recent addition is a new program that gives a significant break to students on tuition costs.
•Purchased gymnasium doors for Hiett Gymnasium from Salem Paint and Glass Inc. for $33,000. It was one of three bids received. There are eight doors on the south main entrance and two on the north side by the concession stand area. They will match the new gymnasium.
•Authorized buying a Cub Cadet mower from S&H Farm Supply at Dunn. One mower will be used as a trade-in.
•Will purchase two buses at a cost of $96,872 per bus. The district received a grant that will pay $20,000 on each.
•Approved a three-year contract with Catlett and Associates, St. Charles, to perform the annual audit and renewed an agreement with Penmac to provide substitute teachers to the district.
•Heard from Donna Crisp, food service director, about her department. A discussion was held on offering packaged salads.
•Learned summer school begins June 1.
•Thanked Houston Citizens for Education for its organization of an annual academic awards program.
•Heard a welding program for the Piney River Technical Center received state approval. It is hoped it will begin this fall.
Members took a tour of campus Wednesday as it examines capital improvement needs for the district. The previous week, it held a work session to assess several needs. The district is looking at the possibility of adding $1,000 to $2,000 to the salary schedule, along with an increase of the amount on each step of the schedule. The move would allow the district to be more competitive with area districts. Pay for non-certified staff also is under examination.
The board also looked at funding for over the next one to two years and what capital improvement projects it might like to complete.
The board’s next meeting is 5:30 p.m. June 8 at the high school library.
