Members of the Houston board of education heard a presentation last week on a video scoreboard for the new Houston High School gymnasium that is under construction.
Representatives of Daktronics, which sells audio and visual communications systems for indoor and outdoor venues, outlined the possibilities concerning a system that could be outfitted to provide statistics and visual presentations, including videos about athletic programs and other district activities.
Using a business model in place at some districts across the country, representatives presented information for paying for the equipment by obtaining sponsorships from institutions in the area. A sales effort would be launched to sell the benefits of multi-year sponsorships and create a revenue stream.
The 1,500-seat gymnasium is slated for completion next year.
In other matters, members:
•Approved a policy for Title IX, which is a federal civil rights law that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities. Appeals will be heard by Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent. Stacy Fletcher was named as decision maker, Amanda Munson as investigator and Jody Jarrett as compliance officer/coordinator.
•Authorized a surplus property sale. A listing appears in this week’s newspaper. Sealed bids will be accepted.
•Approved amendments to the budget and heard and approved a professional development plan for the 2021-’21 school year that guides the district in its training of staff and educational opportunities.
The board will next meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the high school media center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.