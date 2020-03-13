Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters Tuesday during its monthly meeting.
The board:
•Accepted the resignation of Kylee Elmore as a paraprofessional and Angela Turner as a teacher at the Exceptional Child Cooperative, both at the end of the school year.
•Accepted the resignation of Alessandra Moss, paraprofessional; Brett Kelley, high school social studies teacher and Wayne Brown, high school and middle school band director, at the end of the school year.
•Hired Lyman Brown as part-time science teacher, Missy Reed as psych examiner at the Exceptional Child Cooperative, Melissa Moore as a cooperative paraprofessional, Robert Gale as paraprofessional, Samantha Bathon as middle school administrative assistant, Dara Gulick as elementary library media specialist, Nicole Stilley as paraprofessional and Donna Crisp as food service director, all for the next school year.
•Approved Stacy Fletcher’s contract through the 2021-2022 school year. She is special education process coordinator.
•Approved Stephanie Greiner’s contract through the 2021-2022 school year. She is curriculum director/instructional coach.
•Extended contracts to all probationary teachers on a list presented. (See file online at houstonherald.com)
•Heard administrators review non-certified staff with the board.
The board also discussed a student issue in closed session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.