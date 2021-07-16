Members of the Houston board of education made several hiring decisions and accepted resignations during a meeting Tuesday night.

The board accepted resignations for Katarina Jenkins, elementary teacher; Jody Jordan, food service; and Lonnie Lee, middle school/high school paraprofessional and extra duties.

Members hired: Jamie Clark, middle school/high school paraprofessional; Sarah Shelton, food service; Jacob Boldon, custodian; and David Jones, technology assistant.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments