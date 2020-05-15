SCHOOL BOARD HANDLES PERSONNEL ISSUES

A portion of the Houston R-1 School District campus.

Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a meeting on Tuesday.

The board accepted resignations from:

•Jessica Brewton, paraprofessional; Ginger Luse, part-time employee at Exceptional Child Cooperative; Loran Richardson, high school tennis; Jennifer Johnson, high school Beta sponsor; Rod Gorman, part-time high school physical education and head boys’ basketball coach; and Sara Anderson, high school cheer coach.

These persons were hired for the next school year:

•Nina Smith, high school communication arts teach; Megan Cole, Exceptional Child Cooperative; Stephanie Adkins, elementary teacher; Dana Wilson, high school Beta co-sponsor; Carrie Sandberg, elementary teacher; and Alyssa Wildhaber, elementary teacher.

Extra-duty contracts to personnel on a list were approved.

