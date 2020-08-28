Houston Education Foundation presents the Houston School District with $1,800 in funds for a student workshop for ACT college entrance testing assistance. With the group is Tara Volk, high school guidance counselor, holding the checking at right. From left: Becky Eidson, Volk, Joe Richardson, Tom Dunn, Ross Richardson, Reese Bucher, Dan Adey, Bev Hurd, Chris Honeycutt, Sharon Hart and Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent.