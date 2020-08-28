ACT PROGRAM

Houston Education Foundation presents the Houston School District with $1,800 in funds for a student workshop for ACT college entrance testing assistance. With the group is Tara Volk, high school guidance counselor, holding the checking at right. From left: Becky Eidson, Volk, Joe Richardson, Tom Dunn, Ross Richardson, Reese Bucher, Dan Adey, Bev Hurd, Chris Honeycutt, Sharon Hart and Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent. 

 BRAD GENTRY | HOUSTON HERALD

The Houston board of education and the Houston Education Foundation worked together to provide opportunities for students exploring college.

Since funding was cut to provide ACT testing to all juniors, the Houston school board paid for any interested junior to take it during the school day through district testing. 

Starting in January 2020, Houston High School had 56 students, grades 9-12, sign up to take district ACT testing on March 24.   Houston Education Foundation provided the ACT prep "On To College" for these students.  Unfortunately, due to COVID, the March testing had to be cancelled. 

Houston Schools worked with ACT to provide an alternate date in June.  That’s when 37 students came in to complete the examination.  The highest score was 35.  “This is impressive since a perfect score is 36, and we had not had school since March 17.  Houston Schools would like to extend our gratitude to HEF for giving this opportunity to our students,” said Tara Volk, guidance counselor.

Houston Education Foundation is a member of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and works to raise funds and obtain grants to benefit the school district. 

 

