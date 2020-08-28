The Houston board of education and the Houston Education Foundation worked together to provide opportunities for students exploring college.
Since funding was cut to provide ACT testing to all juniors, the Houston school board paid for any interested junior to take it during the school day through district testing.
Starting in January 2020, Houston High School had 56 students, grades 9-12, sign up to take district ACT testing on March 24. Houston Education Foundation provided the ACT prep "On To College" for these students. Unfortunately, due to COVID, the March testing had to be cancelled.
Houston Schools worked with ACT to provide an alternate date in June. That’s when 37 students came in to complete the examination. The highest score was 35. “This is impressive since a perfect score is 36, and we had not had school since March 17. Houston Schools would like to extend our gratitude to HEF for giving this opportunity to our students,” said Tara Volk, guidance counselor.
Houston Education Foundation is a member of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and works to raise funds and obtain grants to benefit the school district.
