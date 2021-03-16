Two teaching organizations will host a Houston board of education candidates forum Thursday, April 1, at the high school library.

It starts at 6 p.m., and is organized by local chapters of Missouri National Education Association and Missouri State Teachers Association.

Answers to a questionnaire from candidates will appear in the March 25 issue of the Houston Herald.

(An incorrect date appears in The Messenger)

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments