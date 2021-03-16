Two teaching organizations will host a Houston board of education candidates forum Thursday, April 1, at the high school library.
It starts at 6 p.m., and is organized by local chapters of Missouri National Education Association and Missouri State Teachers Association.
Answers to a questionnaire from candidates will appear in the March 25 issue of the Houston Herald.
(An incorrect date appears in The Messenger)
