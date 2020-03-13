Members of the Houston board of education discussed some capital improvement projects on campus during a meeting Tuesday night.
The board will join the City of Houston’s solicitation for bids for some paving improvements at the elementary school. It is hoped that may help lower the asphalt costs for the school district. The area is between some district propane tanks and Bryan Street. It has been cut several times due to utility work. Bids also will be sought for dismantling a house the school owns on Pine Street across from the high school gymnasium parking lot. It will be converted to a gravel parking lot and will be used for overflow at the school and for those visiting the downtown business district.
In other matters, members:
•Recognized Houston Middle School student of the month, Brandon Turner. Also receiving recognition were Victoria Fulbright, Anna Gale and DJ Riley. They led the meeting in the Pledge of the Allegiance.
•Heard from a grandparent who requested that grandparents be allowed to attend special elementary school parties. The board will review a recently enacted policy that allows attendance for parents or guardians. It was adopted to provide a more secure environment within the building.
•Approved a $6.5 million cap on the school’s gymnasium construction project that includes a $50,000 contingency for unexpected expenses. A groundbreaking ceremony was held prior to the board’s meeting.
•Approved the district’s annual healthcare coverage for employees. A 4.9 percent increase — about $27 monthly for each worker — was experienced.
• Held a closed session before and after the meeting for primarily personnel discussions.
The board’s next meeting is 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the high school library.
