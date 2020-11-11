The Houston School District will not return to a full-time schedule next week, the board of education decided Tuesday night.
For now, elementary students will follow their five-day schedule. Pupils in middle school and high school will continue a hybrid model that sees them in a classroom two days a week and virtually the other three days.
Dr. Allen Moss said there is no doubt that a better educational outcome occurs with all students back in classrooms. The time isn’t now, he told the board. Texas County’s cases are on the rise. “It’s not a pretty picture,” Moss said.
He said currently there are six positive cases among staff, and six students have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. Campus wide another 40 are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
The district will re-evaluate its schedule following a Thanksgiving break.
Houston — like all districts in state — is maneuvering through the worst public health crisis in more than 100 years. The challenges are many: A lack of substitutes, worrying about the stress on students and staff and keeping everyone safe. Most of the district’s cases are not believed to be spread on campus — but from settings ranging from family and friends gatherings and community settings.
Moss told the board he was especially worried about the toll on teachers in the elementary who are tasked to teach five days a week and prepare lessons for students who are either sick or in quarantine and help pupils who may need additional attention.
Because of that, the district may examine whether a four-day schedule would be a better alternative for operating the elementary school. It is also studying a four-day schedule for middle and high school students. The ultimate goal is eventually returning to a normal five-day schedule.
Missouri reported on Tuesday 2,055 total hospitalizations, a record for the sixth consecutive day. The seven-day average, based on data that lags three days, has more than doubled since the beginning of September.
