Members of the Houston board of education approved improvements for its food service program.
The board held a special meeting last Tuesday to handle several matters, including closing out the budget year, approving the new one that started July 1 and hiring personnel.
Members purchased several pieces of equipment:
•Milk cooler from Artic Food Equipment for $3,935.
•A refrigerated salad case from Joe Harding Sales for $12,895.
•A steamer from Artic Food Equipment for $16,746.
•An exhaust hood from Fellers totaling $37,086.
The board also approved an asbestos removal bid totaling $25,728 from Siff’s Custom Tile and Flooring.
Members closed the final expenditure report for the 2020-2021 school year, made several fund transfers and ensured the district was in compliance with state law on actual revenue and expenditures matching.
As part of the budget process, the district gave a $1.10 per hour raise to non-certified employees, a $1,200 raise to its certified base and an increase to the salary schedule for administrators.
It approved engaging Jared Smith to tear down a house at Mill and King streets.
Several doors also will be purchased from Salem Paint and Glass: Band room back door, Big Red (three front doors), elementary gym east door, elementary south door entrance, old high school entrance (one pair) and the back of the middle school’s south door.
Members also discussed facilities and projects underway throughout the campus.
