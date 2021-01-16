The Houston board of education awarded sponsorships Tuesday for various components in its new 1,500-seat gymnasium that is under construction.
The rights for advertising on floor seating went to In Season Sports and Outdoors, Houston, for $6,500. Simmons Bank in Houston won the bid to display its logo on wall mats. Its high bid among four was $15,000.
The district continues to work with bidders for three advertising positions on the scoreboard that it approved for lease from Daktronics, which specializes in audiovisual systems used around the globe.
The district is rebidding the advertising rights for the floor. Two logos can be placed on opposite corners. The minimum bid is $25,000 for 10 years. Bids are due by 1 p.m. Friday at the district office.
In other matters, members:
•Heard reports from building administrators, who reported a declining number of students now enrolled in virtual leaning. Dr. Justin Copley, high school principal, highlighted the recent signing by senior Kaelan Ireland to become a nuclear engineer with the Navy. Copley said Ireland was a respectful young man who would do well.
•Learned new microscopes were acquired for the science department. The purchase, made available using CARES Act money, will allow each student to have a microscope for individual use.
•Praised the efforts of the Houston Education Foundation that recently made several contributions to the district to enhance education. The foundation raises money to support the district and improve learning.
•Discussed developing a strategic plan for improvements using funds distributed to the school due to the pandemic.
•Heard an update on roof work to replace those damaged by a March 27 hail storm and praise for the school photographer, Joe Ward, for his flexibility in working with district leaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.