Members of Houston board of education named a new president to lead it Tuesday.
Jennifer Scheets will serve as board president following her selection by the seven-member board. She’ll fill the shoes of Jo Holland, who has served on the board about 13 years. Holland will continue to sit on the board.
Other officers are: Christie Koch, vice president; and Jeff Gettys, secretary-treasurer. Tanya Bathon, a central office employee, will continue in her executive board secretary role.
Two new faces join the board. They are Charlie Malam and Jeff Crites, who were elected by voters on April 6. They replace Leon Slape and Stacie Ely. They did not seek re-election.
The board received an update on its expansive project to bring a new gymnasium on campus, and heard that the district had been awarded $40,000 in grant funding toward the purchase of two school buses. The funds come from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.
Board members will receive a tour of the gym project and a newly completed building trades home at 4:30 p.m. April 21. It also will visit the campus at 4 p.m. May 5 as it prepares to launch work on the 2021-’22 school year budget.
The board decided to use a recently selected district Tiger logo for the new gym floor.
In other matters, members:
•Heard that Cody Allen and Destiny York had earned their State FFA degrees.
•Thirty-eight students received dental care through a service of Missouri Ozark Community Health.
•Purchased a lift for the middle school building from Country Home Elevator and Stair Lift of Brighton.
•Heard community volunteers are needed to work on the annual academics awards program that is slated this year May 10. Dr. Allen Moss said persons interested can contact him.
•Heard that elementary instructor Gina Schamber received special recognition from CASA, a group that advocates for children.
•Learned that advisory panels are assisting the district in implementing health and welding instruction at the Piney River Technical Institute. The latter program may begin at the start of the school year.
•Heard the HHS graphics art team won second in state and will advance to national competition in California. Members are Christian Leonard, Hanna Huffman and Jarrett Ely.
•Learned a middle school Beta Club fundraiser netted $200 - $250 at Houston Pizza Hut and that a recent state inspection of school buses had gone well.
•Received an update on a USDA Rural Development grant application that would help with some equipment needs on campus and learned that roof improvements continue following a March 2020 hail storm.
