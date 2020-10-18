There will be no classes Monday, Oct. 19,  at the Houston School District. 

It is a professional work day for staff. 

Classes dismiss at 12:34 Thursday, Oct. 22, for virtual parent-teacher conferences that occur from 1 to 7 p.m.

On Friday, there will be no school following the parent-teacher conferences. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments