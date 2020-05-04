Southwest Baptist University plans to open all campuses for the Fall 2020 semester.
“We are committed to providing face-to-face instruction for our students this fall,” said SBU President Dr. Eric A. Turner. “Our highest priority always is carrying out our mission of preparing students to be servant leaders in a global society. For now, this means dedicating our resources to planning for the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff with our campuses open this fall.”
SBU’s Executive Cabinet is leading the planning process. Workgroups will explore various components given different scenarios the University may face and will take into account guidance from state and local officials.
“Pieces of the academic and campus life experiences likely will be different this fall,” Turner said. “Our entire society in general will be different. We have many logistical details to consider, but we will continue to provide our students with a holistic and transformative educational experience.”
More details will be available closer to the start of the semester.
“I know there are a lot of questions right now,” Turner said. “We will answer those in a timely manner. The workgroups need time to work through details. We also will have to consider new information that surfaces between now and the start of classes. I can assure you our mission continues.”
Classes for the first summer session, June 1-25, are all online. A decision about instructional delivery for the second summer session, June 29-July 23, will be made no later than May 15. Decisions will be made specific to each campus and appropriate for the programming at those locations.
