Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... OZARK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... DOUGLAS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... WRIGHT COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... WESTERN HOWELL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... * UNTIL 430 AM CDT MONDAY. * AT 1028 AM CDT, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REPORTED THAT RAIN OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS CONTINUES TO CAUSING MINOR FLOODING OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS AND ROADS IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. LOCATIONS IN THE ADVISORY INCLUDE... MOUNTAIN GROVE... AVA... WILLOW SPRINGS... CABOOL... MANSFIELD... GAINESVILLE... DAWSON... NORWOOD... HARTVILLE... BAKERSFIELD... SOUTH FORK... HUGGINS... WASOLA... MANES... BRIXEY... WILLHOIT... BRUSHYKNOB... TECUMSEH... POTTERSVILLE... CAULFIELD... THIS ADVISORY INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... ROUTE E NORTH OF HIGHWAY 38 AT THE GASCONADE RIVER... ROUTE FF AT HUNTER CREEK EAST OF AVA... ROUTE FF AT TURKEY CREEK EAST OF AVA... HIGHWAY 142 AT THE BENNETTS RIVER WEST OF MOODY... AND ROUTE Y AT COWSKIN CREEK 3 MILES WEST OF AVA. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL UP TO HALF AN INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN CONTINUING MINOR FLOODING TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&