Here's the latest news released on Saturday, March 21, related to the coronavirus crisis:
•With some exceptions, Kansas City and its surrounding counties will be subject to a stay-at-home order effective Tuesday morning in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Saturday. The order, which will go into effect 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, requires residents of Kansas City, Johnson County, Jackson County and Wyandotte County to remain at home except for activities “essential to the health and safety” of themselves, family members or friends.
•Soldier tests positive at Fort Leonard Wood hospital.
•Mercy this afternoon announced it was postponing non-urgent imaging services in compliance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American College of Radiology. Beginning Monday, the following scheduled cases will be postponed:
- Screening Mammography
- CT Lung Cancer Screening
- Non-urgent CT
- Non-urgent MRI
- Ultrasound
- Plain film X-ray exams
- All other non-emergent or elective Radiologic and Imaging Guidance Exams or Procedures
"This decision was not taken lightly but is necessary to safeguard our patients and co-workers from exposure while also helping our hospitals preserve personal protective equipment," Mercy said in a press release.
Mercy will begin contacting patients as their cases become eligible for postponement.
•St. Louis County and City will enact stay-at-home orders Saturday in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
•The Missouri National Guard issues this statement today:
•CoxHealth announces an innovative solution to needed supplies.
