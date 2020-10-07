Sales tax revenue received by Texas County is up about 6.3 percent in the first three quarters of the year, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.
County merchants collect three, half-cent sales taxes that go to debt repayment on the justice center, general operations and maintenance. Each netted about $889,900, which is up about $53,000 on each — or about 6.3 percent.
Revenue from out-of-state orders totaled $328,708 for the first nine months of 2020. That’s up $112,874 from what was collected in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.