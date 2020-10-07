SALES TAX REPORT

Sales tax revenue collected by county merchants is up about 6.3 percent in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to the same period a year ago, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. 

Sales tax revenue received by Texas County is up about 6.3 percent in the first three quarters of the year, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

County merchants collect three, half-cent sales taxes that go to debt repayment on the justice center, general operations and maintenance. Each netted about $889,900, which is up about $53,000 on each — or about 6.3 percent.

Revenue from out-of-state orders totaled $328,708 for the first nine months of 2020. That’s up $112,874 from what was collected in 2019.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments