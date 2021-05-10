Texas County sales tax revenue collected by merchants continued on a tear during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The total from each of three half-cent sales taxes was about $110,075. That’s up more than $16,000 on each from the same period a year ago.

For the first five months of the year, more than $405,600 has been collected on each. That’s up about $50,900 on each from a year ago — or about 14.5 percent on each one.

The county also receives sales tax funds from out-of-state orders. That’s contributed $176,269 through April, up more than 4$8,000 from 2020.

