Texas County sales tax revenue collected by merchants continued on a tear during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.
The total from each of three half-cent sales taxes was about $110,075. That’s up more than $16,000 on each from the same period a year ago.
For the first five months of the year, more than $405,600 has been collected on each. That’s up about $50,900 on each from a year ago — or about 14.5 percent on each one.
The county also receives sales tax funds from out-of-state orders. That’s contributed $176,269 through April, up more than 4$8,000 from 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.