Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants is up for the first half of the year.

Revenue from a sales taxes collected by Houston merchants continues a robust climb from a year ago, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The total from a long-standing one cent sales tax was $80,353, which was up $14,792 from the same period a year ago or about 22 percent. For the year, $399,229 has been collected. That’s up $18,755 — or about 5 percent — from a year ago.

A one-cent sales tax for the parks, fire and police departments totaled $75,976.

Two quarter-cent sales taxes for transportation and capital improvements each totaled about $19,751 on each. That’s a pop of about 21 percent from the same period a year ago.

Revenue from sales taxes placed on out-of-state orders totaled $6,981.

