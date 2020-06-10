SALES TAX REPORT

Collections from county sales taxes are up this year compared to 2019, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Revenue from Texas County sales tax was up during the latest monthly distribution period, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Merchants collect three half-cent sales taxes in the county. Each generated nearly $108,000 for the month. That’s up about $12,200 — or about 12.7 percent — on each from the same monthly period a year ago. For the first five months of year, each has generated about $462,000 each. That is up nearly 2 percent from the same period in 2019.

The county also receives sales tax revenue from orders placed with vendors outside its borders. That totaled $47,899 for the month. For the year, $175,894 has been collected.

