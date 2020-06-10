Revenue from Texas County sales tax was up during the latest monthly distribution period, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Merchants collect three half-cent sales taxes in the county. Each generated nearly $108,000 for the month. That’s up about $12,200 — or about 12.7 percent — on each from the same monthly period a year ago. For the first five months of year, each has generated about $462,000 each. That is up nearly 2 percent from the same period in 2019.
The county also receives sales tax revenue from orders placed with vendors outside its borders. That totaled $47,899 for the month. For the year, $175,894 has been collected.
