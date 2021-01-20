The City of Houston’s various sales taxes were up in 2020, according to reports from the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Merchants collect a one-cent sales tax that netted $794,822 for the year. That’s up about $42,417 or 5.6 percent from 2019. A recently implemented second one-cent sales tax for police, parks and fire departments totaled $765,069.
Additionally, two, quarter-cent sales taxes are on the books. Those funds go for transportation and capital improvement needs. Each totaled about $186,000. That’s an increase of about 4 percent on each.
A use tax on out-of-state sales netted $88,396 in 2020.
