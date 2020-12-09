SALES TAX REPORT

Monthly sales tax collections were up in Texas County, according to the latest report.

Revenue from three half-cent sales taxes collected by Texas County merchants was up during the latest month distribution.

The total of each was $105,834, which was up about 2.3 percent on each from the same monthly period a year ago. For first 11 months of the year, the total on each is about $1.08 million. That’s an increase on each of about 6.2 percent from the same period in 2019.

The county also receives sales tax from out-of-state commerce. For the year, nearly $400,000 has been collected.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments