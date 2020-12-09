Revenue from three half-cent sales taxes collected by Texas County merchants was up during the latest month distribution.
The total of each was $105,834, which was up about 2.3 percent on each from the same monthly period a year ago. For first 11 months of the year, the total on each is about $1.08 million. That’s an increase on each of about 6.2 percent from the same period in 2019.
The county also receives sales tax from out-of-state commerce. For the year, nearly $400,000 has been collected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.