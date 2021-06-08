Revenue from three half-cent sales taxes collected by merchants in Texas County were up about 7.4 percent separately, the Missouri Department of Revenue said.
Each contributed about $115,913 for the month.
For the first five months of the year, about $521,570 has been collected on each. That’s up about 12.7 percent from a year ago.
Tax revenue from out-of-state sales totaled about $30,456 for the month. For the year, the total is $206,725, up $30,831 from last year.
