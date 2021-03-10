Sales tax revenue in Texas County increased about 12 percent from the same period last year, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Merchants collect three half-cent sales tax. Each totaled about $109,588, which is a jump of about $11,550 on each from the same period in 2020.
For the year, about $207,000 on each has been collected. That’s up about 175 percent on each.
