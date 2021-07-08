In the first half of 2021, sales tax revenue in Texas County is up about 11 percent from the same period last year, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

County merchants collect three half-cent sales tax. Each totals nearly $643,000. That’s up more than $61,000 on each.

Sales tax remitted from out-of-state sales totals $240,225 for the first six months of 2021. That’s up $25,820 from the same period in 2020.

