SALES TAX REPORT

Monthly sales tax collections were up in the first six months of 2021 in Houston, according to a report.

Houston’s sales tax revenue is up during the first half of the year, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Merchants collect two one-cent sales taxes, along with two quarter-cent levies.

In the first six months of the year, a general one-cent sales tax netted $452,373, up $52,722 from the same period a year. A second one — earmarked for parks, police and fire — totaled $433,491, which is up about $55,559 from the first half of 2020.

A quarter-cent sales tax for water and sewer improvements totaled $108,627 for the year, up $12,467 from the same period a year ago. Another quarter-cent for roads and sidewalks totaled the same amount.

Collections from out-state sales totaled $56,638, up about 26 percent from the same period last year.

