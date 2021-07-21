Houston’s sales tax revenue is up during the first half of the year, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Merchants collect two one-cent sales taxes, along with two quarter-cent levies.
In the first six months of the year, a general one-cent sales tax netted $452,373, up $52,722 from the same period a year. A second one — earmarked for parks, police and fire — totaled $433,491, which is up about $55,559 from the first half of 2020.
A quarter-cent sales tax for water and sewer improvements totaled $108,627 for the year, up $12,467 from the same period a year ago. Another quarter-cent for roads and sidewalks totaled the same amount.
Collections from out-state sales totaled $56,638, up about 26 percent from the same period last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.