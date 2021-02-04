Texas County’s first sales tax checks in 2021 jumped significantly from a year ago, the Missouri Department of Revenue reported.

Merchants collected about $97,340 from each of three half-cent sales taxes. The revenue is used to pay debt on the justice center, perform maintenance and pay for general operations. That’s an increase on each of about 24.7 percent — or about $19,300 on each.

The county also received $64,613 from sales taxes on out-of-state orders. That was a jump of $41,922 from the same month in 2020.

