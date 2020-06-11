Sales tax revenue in the last monthly reporting period was up about 15 percent each on those collected by Houston merchants from the same period a year ago, according to figures from the Missouri Department of Revenue.
A one-cent sales tax netted $79,137 for the month. That was up $10,524 from the same monthly period in 2019. In the first five months of the year, $318,877 has been collected. That’s up about 1.3 percent for the year.
A second one-cent sales tax is used for parks, police and fire purposes. It generated $76,269.
Two quarter-cent sales taxes for transportation and utility purposes each netted about $19,318. Both were up about $2,529 from the year ago period.
A sales tax collected on out-of-state orders totaled about $10,560 for the month.
The numbers were likely boosted by a devastating March 27 hail storm locally that resulted in major roof construction, new windshields and sales of vehicles.
