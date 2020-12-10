Sale tax revenue received during the latest monthly distribution was down in the City of Houston, the Missouri Department of Revenue reports.
The total from a one-cent sales tax was $73,656, which was down $5,551 from the same period a year ago. For the year, the tally is $731,635, which is up about 6.5 percent from 2019.
A one-cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire totaled $71,712. For the year, $703,142 has been collected.
The city also has two quarter-cent sales taxes for transportation and capital improvements. Each totaled $15,679, which was down $2,712 each from the same monthly period a year ago. For the year, $171,596 has been generated. That’s up about 5 percent from 2019.
The city also received $4,501 for taxes collected on out-of-state orders. For the year, $79,356 has been collected.
