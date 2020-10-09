SALES TAX REVENUE UP

Sales tax revenue is up in the City of Houston in 2020, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Revenue from the City of Houston’s one-cent sales tax is up about 7.9 percent from the same nine months in 2019, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The tax has contributed $604,175, which is up $44,256 from the same period in 2019.

The city also has a new one-cent sales that generates funds for police, fire and parks. For a partial year, $578,153 has been collected.

Two quarter-cent sales taxes are earmarked for transportation and capital improvements. Each tallied $144,971 for the first three quarters of the year. That’s up about $11,652 on each — or about 8.7 percent.

Collections on out of-state orders total $68,867 for the year.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments