Revenue from the City of Houston’s one-cent sales tax is up about 7.9 percent from the same nine months in 2019, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.
The tax has contributed $604,175, which is up $44,256 from the same period in 2019.
The city also has a new one-cent sales that generates funds for police, fire and parks. For a partial year, $578,153 has been collected.
Two quarter-cent sales taxes are earmarked for transportation and capital improvements. Each tallied $144,971 for the first three quarters of the year. That’s up about $11,652 on each — or about 8.7 percent.
Collections on out of-state orders total $68,867 for the year.
