Sales tax revenue collected by merchants in Houston continues to increase, according to the latest report by the Missouri Department of Revenue.
The tally from a one-cent sales tax was $61,993, which was up $12,382 from the same period a year ago.
For the first seven months of the year, $461,222 has been collected. That’s up $31,137 from a year ago or 7.2 percent.
A recently enacted one-cent sales tax for police, parks and fire netted $58,925.
Retailers also collect two quarter-cent sales taxes for transportation and capital improvements. Each contributed $14,775. For the year, the total on each is about $110,834 — up about $9,300 on each.
Receipts sales taxes placed on out-of-state orders totaled $9,689 for the month.
