SALES TAX REPORT

Monthly sales tax collections were up in Houston during the last distribution, according to the latest report.

Sales tax revenue collected by merchants in Houston continues to increase, according to the latest report by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The tally from a one-cent sales tax was $61,993, which was up $12,382 from the same period a year ago.

For the first seven months of the year, $461,222 has been collected. That’s up $31,137 from a year ago or 7.2 percent.

A recently enacted one-cent sales tax for police, parks and fire netted $58,925.

Retailers also collect two quarter-cent sales taxes for transportation and capital improvements. Each contributed $14,775. For the year, the total on each is about $110,834 — up about $9,300 on each.

Receipts sales taxes placed on out-of-state orders totaled $9,689 for the month.

